Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 57,381 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,381 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.14% of Clarivate worth $19,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $476,734,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,280,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.