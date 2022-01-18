Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

