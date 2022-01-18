Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $776.00.

CHTR stock opened at $607.69 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $585.45 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $650.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $711.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

