Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $1,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $108.52 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.10 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.29 and a 200 day moving average of $127.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

