Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 10,913 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,913 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $13,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $103.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.66 and its 200 day moving average is $98.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

