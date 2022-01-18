NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 65.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $3,737,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth about $13,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $390.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $311.03 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $471.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.