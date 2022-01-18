NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 9,153 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 54.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 79,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after buying an additional 67,617 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $4,107,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $187.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.87. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

