NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 125.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hess by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,592,633,000 after buying an additional 173,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,907,000 after acquiring an additional 247,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,621 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 14.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $776,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HES shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

HES opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average is $78.03. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $93.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.68 and a beta of 1.99.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

