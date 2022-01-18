NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 7,222 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in PTC by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 330.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in PTC by 121.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796 over the last three months. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.49 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.11.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

