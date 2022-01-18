NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $1.95 Million Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 1,008.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,250,000 after buying an additional 1,286,327 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,855 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853,991 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,354,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 707,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 327,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.24.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ZLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.87.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

