Noir (NOR) Price Tops $0.0059 on Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Noir has a market cap of $119,725.62 and approximately $225.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Noir has traded 46.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.00205273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00042488 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.42 or 0.00436548 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00074385 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00013437 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,465,596 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.