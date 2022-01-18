Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $281.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Nordson by 7.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 39.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 66.0% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.41. 139,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,770. Nordson has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.87 and a 200 day moving average of $243.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

