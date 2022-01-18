Notis McConarty Edward Buys 1,900 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Notis McConarty Edward lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for about 1.2% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at $4,833,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 24.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,754,000 after purchasing an additional 152,354 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 152,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,104,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,560,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 72.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,221. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $111.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.54. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.30.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

