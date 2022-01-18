Notis McConarty Edward Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Notis McConarty Edward increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,271 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 61.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $74,586,000 after purchasing an additional 195,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.45.

NIKE stock opened at $148.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $234.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

