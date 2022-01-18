Notis McConarty Edward Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,292 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.7% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80. The company has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

