Notis McConarty Edward Trims Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Notis McConarty Edward reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in 3M were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in 3M by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 48.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 59.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,079,000 after acquiring an additional 53,239 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $178.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.44 and a 200-day moving average of $185.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.93.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

