Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 1,999 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,105 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CMC Financial Group lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 7,370 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.34.

Microsoft stock opened at $310.20 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $212.03 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.67. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

