NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.13). NOV posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NOV.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.52. 4,791,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73. NOV has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NOV’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NOV by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NOV by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,142,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $369,868,000 after acquiring an additional 900,158 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NOV by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NOV by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $132,836,000 after acquiring an additional 68,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NOV by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,611,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,897,000 after acquiring an additional 577,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOV (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.