NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) is Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 224,813 shares during the period. NOV makes up 4.0% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NOV were worth $78,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in NOV by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.27. 67,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

