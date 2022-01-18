Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Short Interest Up 42.6% in December

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the December 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Danske cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.42. 53,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $1,138,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,289,000 after acquiring an additional 39,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after acquiring an additional 108,520 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

