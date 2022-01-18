Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the December 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 645,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $6.81.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
