Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the December 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 645,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $6.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 10,021,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,644,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,836,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,625,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 440,559 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,395,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after acquiring an additional 619,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,291,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 113,347 shares during the period.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

