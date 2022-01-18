Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Short Interest Up 47.0% in December

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the December 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at $338,000.

Shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,020. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

