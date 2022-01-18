Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the December 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXJ. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period.

Shares of NXJ stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $15.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

