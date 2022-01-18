Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NXN opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

