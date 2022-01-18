Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the December 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuwellis by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. 22.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuwellis alerts:

Shares of Nuwellis stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 104,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,420. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.01. Nuwellis has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 219.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuwellis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.