O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HNI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 28.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the second quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 48.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HNI by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in HNI by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.96.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. HNI had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $586.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.81%.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $80,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $429,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,580 shares of company stock valued at $593,499. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

