O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $1,999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,682,000 after purchasing an additional 82,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

CDW stock opened at $191.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

