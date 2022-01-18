O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,004 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. 33.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

UBS opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

