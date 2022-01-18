O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,420 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of JD.com by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,635,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $689,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,584 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in shares of JD.com by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,900 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of JD.com by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,086,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,775,000 after acquiring an additional 518,772 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of JD.com by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,427,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,889 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,203,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $415,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,553 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

NASDAQ JD opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.99.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.