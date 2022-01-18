O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 162,857 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 162,857 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMO. Desjardins boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

NYSE BMO opened at $118.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $118.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average of $105.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

