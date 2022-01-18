O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 658 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of -755.13 and a beta of 1.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.41.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.09.

Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

