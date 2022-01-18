O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 76,083 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,083 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBA. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,595,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,857,000 after purchasing an additional 460,892 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,704,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,211,000 after purchasing an additional 243,487 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,778,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 193,591 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 633,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,556,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

