Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $56.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target upped by Truist from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.24.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,817,000 after purchasing an additional 62,564 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.