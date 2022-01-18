OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.95.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,133 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,278 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 21,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.