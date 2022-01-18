Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Short Interest Up 43.5% in December

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oculus VisionTech stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. 74,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,150. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. Oculus VisionTech has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.63.

Get Oculus VisionTech alerts:

Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oculus VisionTech, Inc operates as a development stage technology company. It engages in the design and market of digital marking technology to business customers. The firm’s products include digital watermarking document protection technology. It offers legal DPS, cyber DPS, photo DPS, hybrid DPS, MS cyber DPS and P2 biometrics.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Oculus VisionTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculus VisionTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.