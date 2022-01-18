Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Short Interest Update

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,700 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 868,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, Director Jay Pepose purchased 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

OCUP traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.69. 193,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,870. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.54.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

