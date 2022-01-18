Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for about 0.9% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 68.9% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $3,547,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,822 shares of company stock worth $13,329,783. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.96.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $4.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.24. 12,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.28. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

