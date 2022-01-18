Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will post $310.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.91 million. Omnicell reported sales of $249.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.48. 271,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,780. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.88. Omnicell has a one year low of $116.07 and a one year high of $187.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 96.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $11,644,743. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 20.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,377,000 after buying an additional 21,343 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,330,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

