Ontology (ONT) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Ontology has a market cap of $531.71 million and $32.00 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001459 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.58 or 0.00203183 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00041332 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00039861 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.00430421 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00072492 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

