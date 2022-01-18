Oppenheimer Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $118.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

