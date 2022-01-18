OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.11 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000. Public Storage makes up 0.8% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.13. 7,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,430. The stock has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $218.58 and a fifty-two week high of $377.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.77.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

