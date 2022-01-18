OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 17,201 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,665 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.3% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 960,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,864,000 after purchasing an additional 309,523 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 86,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 26,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 119,908 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 451,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,457,320. The stock has a market cap of $222.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

