OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 232 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 519,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 201,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,641,000 after acquiring an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $994,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.60.

TRV traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.30. 23,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,120. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $168.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

