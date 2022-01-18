OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 233 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,748,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.35. The stock had a trading volume of 22,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,110. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.63 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.68.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

