OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,623 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.6% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.58. 470,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,596,980. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

