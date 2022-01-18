Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Short Interest Update

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the December 15th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,356.0 days.

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Oracle Co. Japan from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Oracle Co. Japan stock remained flat at $$87.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500. Oracle Co. Japan has a 1 year low of $87.38 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.21.

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates in three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

