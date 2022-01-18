Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORAN. Credit Suisse Group lowered Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Orange has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.3382 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orange during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Orange during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

