Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 325,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 344.8 days.

OTCMKTS OCLDF remained flat at $$9.63 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329. Orica has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

Get Orica alerts:

Orica Company Profile

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.