Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 325,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 344.8 days.
OTCMKTS OCLDF remained flat at $$9.63 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329. Orica has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.
Orica Company Profile
