Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.02. Origin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,914,000 after purchasing an additional 28,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 279,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

OBNK traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,260. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.56%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

