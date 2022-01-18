Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 23.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 25,982 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sanofi by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 52,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $54.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.